Dana White is happy to see Walt Harris return to the Octagon Saturday

UFC president Dana White said Saturday that if the promotion can't hold its next event on May 30 in Las Vegas as planned, White will look at Arizona as an alternate destination.

"If we can't get May 30 at the Apex, it's going to be super disappointing, but we will go somewhere else," White said Saturday.

When asked if that somewhere would be Arizona, White responded by saying "that's 100 per cent where I'll go."

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has not lifted its ban on combat sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning the Apex location in Las Vegas would be unable to host an event until the restriction is lifted.

Following its jam-packed return that saw three events take place over seven days, the UFC was originally planning to jump back into action the following week. However, this has been pushed back to May 30th and is still not listed as an official event.

Heavyweight Alistair Overeem defeated Walt Harris via second-round TKO Saturday night in the main event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.