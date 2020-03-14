52m ago
UFC Fight Night: Lee vs. Oliveira - LIVE BLOG
Follow all of the action from Ginasio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia, Brazil with TSN.ca's UFC Fight Night: Lee vs. Oliveira LIVE BLOG. Canadians Randa Markos and John Makdessi will be in action and Kevin Lee faces Charles Oliveira in the main event. Watch the action LIVE NOW on TSN1, TSN4, TSN5 and TSN Direct.
TSN.ca Staff
Previewing UFC Fight Night: Lee vs. Oliveira
Silva landed the biggest blow of the opening round with this front kick right on the button.
Flyweights Bruno Silva and David Dvorak are in the Octagon next.
Bea Malecki remains undefeated with a unanimous decision victory (29-28 x3) over Veronica Macedo in the opening bout in Brazil.
Bea Malecki trying to take control of Veronica Macedo as they battle into the third round.
Canadian Randa Markos is getting her hands wrapped, she'll face Amanda Ribas on the Prelim card.
The opening bout of the card will see Veronica Macedo face Bea Malecki in the bantamweight division.
Main Card
Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira
Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns
Renato Moicano vs. Damir Hadzovic
Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov
Francisco Trinaldo vs. John Makdessi
Prelims
Jussier Formiga vs. Brandon Moreno
Randa Markos vs. Amanda Ribas
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Alexey Kunchenko
Rani Yahya vs. Enrique Barzola
Maryna Moroz vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
Bruno Silva vs. David Dvorak
Veronica Macedo vs. Bea Malecki (W-UD: 29-28 x3)