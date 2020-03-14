Follow all of the action from Ginasio Nilson Nelson Brasilia, Brazil with TSN.ca's UFC Fight Night: Lee vs. Oliveira LIVE BLOG. Canadians Randa Markos and John Makdessi will be in action and Kevin Lee faces Charles Oliveira in the main event. Watch the action LIVE NOW on TSN1, TSN4, TSN5 and TSN Direct.

Silva landed the biggest blow of the opening round with this front kick right on the button.

Silva lands a BIG kick to the chin! #UFCBrasilia pic.twitter.com/s9ALtxOSIu — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) March 14, 2020

Flyweights Bruno Silva and David Dvorak are in the Octagon next.

Bea Malecki remains undefeated with a unanimous decision victory (29-28 x3) over Veronica Macedo in the opening bout in Brazil.

Congrats to Veronica Macedo and @BeaMalecki, that's how u open a show ladies!!!!! #UFCBrasilia pic.twitter.com/m94sAMZ0JZ — Dana White (@danawhite) March 14, 2020

Important to consider that the altitude in Brasilia is higher than Denver.



Without fans in attendance, a lot of the adrenaline that a fighter would gather from the crowd is non-existant. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 14, 2020

Bea Malecki trying to take control of Veronica Macedo as they battle into the third round.

Macedo is running on empty. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 14, 2020

Canadian Randa Markos is getting her hands wrapped, she'll face Amanda Ribas on the Prelim card.

The opening bout of the card will see Veronica Macedo face Bea Malecki in the bantamweight division.

FULL CARD

Main Card

Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira

Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns

Renato Moicano vs. Damir Hadzovic

Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov

Francisco Trinaldo vs. John Makdessi

Prelims

Jussier Formiga vs. Brandon Moreno

Randa Markos vs. Amanda Ribas

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Alexey Kunchenko

Rani Yahya vs. Enrique Barzola

Maryna Moroz vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Bruno Silva vs. David Dvorak

Veronica Macedo vs. Bea Malecki (W-UD: 29-28 x3)