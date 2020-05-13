3 Rounds: Three things to watch for at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira

Former light heavyweight title challengers Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira will meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira as both fighters try to win their way back into the championship picture. Canadian Sarah Moras will face Sijara Eubanks in the featured bout of the prelims card. Follow TSN.ca's Fight Night blog for all the latest news and results from tonight's card.

First fight in the Octagon features heavyweights: Chase Sherman and Isaac Villanueva

LET IT BEGIN! 👏@ChaseShermanUFC returns to the Octagon to face the debuting @Hurricane_Ike44.



A look at tonight's Octagon inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Prior to tonight's event, UFC President Dana White issued a statement on lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's father Abdulmanap, who is reportedly in a coma.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is a true martial artist who lives a life of pride, honor and respect. He instilled those same values in his son, world champion Khabib, at an early age and was always in his corner throughout his career. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ELVPKoEhZF — danawhite (@danawhite) May 13, 2020

I know how close Khabib is with his father and I’m saddened to hear about his current state. My thoughts are with Abdulmanap and the Nurmagomedov family as he continues to fight (2/2) — danawhite (@danawhite) May 13, 2020

FULL CARD

Main Card

Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira

Ben Rothwell vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Alexander Hernandez vs. Drew Dober

Ricky Simon vs. Ray Borg

Andrei Arlovski vs. Philipe Lins

Michael Johnson vs. Thiago Moisés

Prelims Card

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Gabriel Benítez vs. Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer

Hunter Azure vs. Brian Kelleher

Chase Sherman vs. Isaac Villanueva