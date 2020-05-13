17m ago
UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira - Live Blog
Former light heavyweight title challengers Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira will meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira as both fighters try to win their way back into the championship picture. Follow TSN.ca's Fight Night blog for all the latest news and results from tonight's card.
TSN.ca Staff
3 Rounds: Three things to watch for at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira
Former light heavyweight title challengers Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira will meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira as both fighters try to win their way back into the championship picture. Canadian Sarah Moras will face Sijara Eubanks in the featured bout of the prelims card. Follow TSN.ca's Fight Night blog for all the latest news and results from tonight's card.
First fight in the Octagon features heavyweights: Chase Sherman and Isaac Villanueva
A look at tonight's Octagon inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
Prior to tonight's event, UFC President Dana White issued a statement on lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's father Abdulmanap, who is reportedly in a coma.
Main Card
Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira
Ben Rothwell vs. Ovince Saint Preux
Alexander Hernandez vs. Drew Dober
Ricky Simon vs. Ray Borg
Andrei Arlovski vs. Philipe Lins
Michael Johnson vs. Thiago Moisés
Prelims Card
Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras
Gabriel Benítez vs. Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer
Hunter Azure vs. Brian Kelleher
Chase Sherman vs. Isaac Villanueva