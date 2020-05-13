Former light heavyweight title challengers Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira will meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira as both fighters try to win their way back into the championship picture.  Canadian Sarah Moras will face Sijara Eubanks in the featured bout of the prelims card.  Follow TSN.ca's Fight Night blog for all the latest news and results from tonight's card.

First fight in the Octagon features heavyweights: Chase Sherman and Isaac Villanueva

A look at tonight's Octagon inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

 

Prior to tonight's event, UFC President Dana White issued a statement on lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's father Abdulmanap, who is reportedly in a coma.

FULL CARD

Main Card
Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira     
Ben Rothwell vs. Ovince Saint Preux   
Alexander Hernandez vs. Drew Dober     
Ricky Simon vs. Ray Borg     
Andrei Arlovski vs. Philipe Lins     
Michael Johnson vs. Thiago Moisés     

Prelims Card
Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras     
Gabriel Benítez vs. Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer     
Hunter Azure vs. Brian Kelleher     
Chase Sherman vs. Isaac Villanueva