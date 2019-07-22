Jon "Bones" Jones has been charged with battery stemming from an alleged incident at an Albuquerque, NM strip club, but the 32-year-old UFC Light Heavyweight Champion doesn't appear to be too concerned about it.

The incident in question occurred in April in which Jones is alleged to have touched a cocktail waitress inappropriately, pulling the woman onto his lap and kissing her. The woman told police that Jones put her in a "chokehold" and lifted her off the ground, refusing to stop touching her even after she had asked him to stop.

CBS affiliate KRQE 13 uncovered court documents on the weekend that revealed that Jones failed to appear in court last month for a bond arraignment stemming from the incident.

A spokesperson for Jones's camp at Jackson Wink Academy claimed on Sunday that being contacted by KRQE 13 was the first time that Jones actually learned of the charge.

“Today, the media told Mr. Jones about a false accusation launched against him and that paperwork had been sent to an incorrect address," the statement read. "However, after receiving the documents from the press, Mr. Jones immediately went to pay the small fee, and he, and multiple witnesses, stand ready to factually refute the malicious lies being told about him to the public."

For his part, Jones denied any wrongdoing in a tweet.

I’m definitely not in any trouble my friend, don’t be so quick to believe everything you read on the Internet. 🤙🏾 https://t.co/d3GPuRDfpb — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 22, 2019

"I'm definitely not in any trouble, my friend," Jones responded to a comment about the charge, "don't be so quick to believe everything you read on the internet."

A native of Rochester, NY, Jones is coming off of a split-decision victory over Thiago Santos at UFC 239 in Las Vegas on July 6.

His next fight - yet to be scheduled - is likely to be against Polish contender Jan Blachowicz.