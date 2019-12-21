Cage Convo: Who deserves to be named top UFC fighter of 2019?

After seeing Canadians Tanner Boser and Marc-Andre Barriault lose their fights by decision earlier in the event at UFC Fight Night in Busan, South Korea, it was clear that Charles Jourdain had no plan, good or bad, of letting his much anticipated bout with Dooho Choi go the distance.

After weathering the storm for much of the first round, where Choi is at his most dangerous, Jourdain ended the round by scoring a late-round knockdown.

In the second round, Jourdain and Choi continued their back and forth striking exchanges, however Jourdain ended up getting the better of the exchanges when he landed a crisp left hand that dropped and finished Choi.

The 24-year-old from Quebec put himself on the map with the finish as he entered the fight considered a big underdog.

Following his win, the affable Jourdain requested a $50,000 bonus so that he could move out of his parents’ basement.

Zombie stops Edgar in the first

It proved to be a tall task for Frankie Edgar, who replaced Brian Ortega in early December to face “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in Jung’s home country.

Edgar, who had planned to move down to bantamweight and was scheduled to face Cory Sandhagen on January 25, got stopped by Jung in the first round after absorbing a lot of damage in the process.

With his never say quit attitude, Edgar showed his typical heart as he tried to survive against Jung and was able to do so temporarily before Jung landed another crushing blow to Edgar and referee Marc Goddard had finally seen enough.

The last two years have not gone Edgar’s way as he has gone 1-3, including dropping a featherweight title opportunity to Max Holloway by unanimous decision.

Attendance and Bonuses

UFC Fight Night at Sajik Arena in Busan had 10,651 attendees with an undisclosed gate.

The Performance of the Night bonuses were awarded to Jung and Alexandre Pantoja, who scored a first-round knockout over Matt Schnell

The Fight of the Night bonus went to Jourdain and Choi.

Each fighter earned an additional $50,000 USD.

Benavidez gets third crack at flyweight title

Perhaps the third time will be a charm for Joseph Benavidez.

After the UFC flyweight title was vacated by Henry Cejudo, Benavidez, who was in the first ever flyweight championship bout, which he dropped to Demetrious Johnson by split decision, will get a third chance to become the division’s champion.

Benavidez also lost in his rematch against Johnson via first round knockout, the only time that he has been stopped inside the distance.

Long considered one of the best fighters in the UFC to never hold a title, Benavidez will face Deiveson Figueiredo on February 29 in Norfolk, Virginia for the vacant flyweight title.

Outside of Johnson, Benavidez is the only fighter to score a win over Cejudo.

Whittaker gets first bout since dropping title

After dropping the title against Israel Adesanya in October, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has his next bout booked.

Whittaker will face Jared Cannonier at UFC 248 on March 7 in Las Vegas.

The former heavyweight and light heavyweight Cannonier has been on a tear since moving down to middleweight, winning three straight fights, including his last one, a main event against Jack Hermansson in Denmark. All three of Cannonier’s wins were by TKO.

Whittaker also had success when he made the move to middleweight from welterweight, winning eight straight fights that included two wins over Yoel Romero.