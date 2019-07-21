Leon Edwards continues to refine his all-around game and it was on display in the main event of UFC Fight Night in San Antonio.

Edwards faced former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, who was coming off of a big win over Kevin Lee in May.

Edwards was on point for the five round duration, mixing up wrestling with striking and connecting with big elbows throughout as well as his signature left handed counters, which stifled dos Anjos’ offence for much of the bout.

Ultimately, dos Anjos was no match for Edwards, who won nearly every round on the judges’ scorecards (50-45, 49-46, 49-46) and improved his win streak to 8, the second longest in the welterweight division behind champion Kamaru Usman, who was the last fighter to defeat him.

Following the win, Edwards called out Jorge Masvidal, who famously set the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history when he defeated Ben Askren in just five seconds earlier this month.

The reason for Edwards wanting to be matched up with Masvidal next is more of a personal nature.

After the two of them competed on the same card earlier this year in London, England, they had a confrontation backstage that resulted in Masvidal striking Edwards. Since then, the two have seemingly had unfinished business.

Masvidal recently stated that he is only interested in fighting either Usman for the welterweight championship or Conor McGregor next. It will be interesting to see whether this dominant victory for Edwards changes his tune.

Hardy earns TKO win in less than a minute

Prior to his matchup with Juan Adams, Greg Hardy had only been out of the 1st round once and that trend continued when Hardy scored a TKO victory in under a minute.

The former NFL Pro Bowl defensive end showed that he has been working on his defensive wrestling when he stuffed a takedown from the former NCAA Division I wrestler and landed roughly 30 head strikes before the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

Hardy improved to 2-1 in the UFC with his lone loss coming by disqualification in his debut and this was his second straight first round TKO win.

Whether the level of competition is stepped up a notch for the polarizing former football star is anyone’s guess, but Adams was the highest level that he has fought to date and he passed the test with flying colours.

Record-setting amount of decisions tallied

UFC Fight Night in San Antonio got off to a slow start with the first nine bouts all going the distance with the fights combining for a total of 2 hours and 15 minutes of in-cage action.

Nine consecutive decisions set a new UFC record for the most in history, surpassing UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Brunson in November of 2016.

After those nine decisions, the three fights that followed combined to be 3 minutes and 30 seconds combined.

Attendance and Bonuses

UFC Fight Night at the AT&T Centre in San Antonio, Texas drew 9,225 attendees for a $841,820.61 (USD) gate.

Performance of the Night bonuses went to Dan Hooker and Walt Harris for their first round knockout finishes over James Vick and Aleksei Oleinik respectively.

The Fight of the Night bonus went to Mario Bautista and Jinsoo Son for their spirited three round fight, a back-and-forth affair that Bautista won by unanimous decision.

All four fighters earned an additional $50,000 (USD) bonus.

White hints that Cejudo will defend flyweight title next

Many have wondered what is next for two-division champion Henry Cejudo, who recently defeated Marlon Moraes to become both the flyweight and bantamweight champion.

While Cejudo is likely out until early next year due to lingering injuries, UFC President Dana White told TMZ Sports that he expects Cejudo to defend his flyweight title against Joseph Benavidez when he returns.

Benavidez is the last person to defeat Cejudo and after beating Jussier Formiga last month, earned the next shot at the title.