Must See: Korean Zombie gets sensational first-round finish over Moicano

“The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung was on the receiving end of one of the most memorable, somewhat embarrassing knockout losses in his previous outing late last year, getting knocked out by Yair Rodriguez with one second left in the fifth and final round of a bout that he was winning to that point.

At UFC Fight Night in Greenville, South Carolina, Jung bounced back in a major way, finishing his opponent Renato Moicano, the fifth ranked featherweight in the UFC in just under a minute via TKO in the main event of the evening.

It was Jung’s third first round TKO or KO finish in his seven UFC appearances.

Jung was overcome with emotion following the win and mentioned that he hoped to fight again soon.

Winn successful in debut

Deron Winn, the protege of UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier made his UFC debut count, earning a unanimous decision victory over veteran Eric Spicely.

Standing at only 5’5” tall, making him the smallest middleweight on the roster, Winn was able to defeat Spicely using his improving striking rather than his wrestling, which nearly earned him a spot on the U.S. Olympic wrestling team.

Spicely was Winn’s third opponent for his scheduled debut after his two previous opponents Markus Perez and Bruno Silva both withdrew from the bout and Spicely accepted the assignment on only six days notice.

Following the bout, UFC President Dana White posted a video on social media praising the two athletes for their performances on the opening fight of the evening.

Attendance and Bonuses

UFC Fight Night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina drew 7,682 attendees for a $567,960.80 million (USD) gate.

The Fight of the Night bonus was earned by Winn and Spicely, while the Performance of the Night bonuses were awarded to Jung and Jair Rozenstruik, who earned a nine second knockout victory over Allen Crowder. All four athletes take home an additional $50,000 (USD)

Cirkunov to face Crute in Vancouver

Latvian-Canadian UFC light heavyweight Misha Cirkunov will fight for the second time in 2019, this time in the Great White North.

According to reports that were confirmed by TSN, Cirkunov is scheduled to face up and coming Australian prospect Jim Crute at UFC Fight Night in Vancouver on September 14.

Cirkunov is coming off of a tough first round knockout loss to Johnny Walker at UFC 235 in March.

Once considered a future title challenger, Cirkunov has had a rough stretch where he has gone 1-3 after winning his first four UFC bouts.

His opponent Crute boasts an undefeated 10-0 record, having earned two first round victories in the UFC.

O’Malley removed from UFC 239

Bad luck continues for “Sugar” Sean O’Malley, widely regarded as one of the top prospects in the UFC.

Last September, O’Malley announced that an adverse finding by USADA would prevent him from fighting at UFC 229, which ultimately became the most-watched UFC pay-per-view in company history.

The adverse finding ended up being the result of a contaminated supplement that earned him a six month suspension.

With his next fight scheduled for UFC 239, one of the UFC’s annual marquee events during International Fight Week, O’Malley has once again run into trouble stemming from what he stated on Instagram was another adverse finding by USADA for the same substance as his previous incident caused by what is referred to as a “pulsing effect” that keeps traces of the banned substance Ostarine in his system.

While O’Malley says that USADA is looking to clear him of wrongdoing, the Nevada State Athletic Commission have provisionally suspended his license, which will prevent him from competing at the event.

UFC Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitzky told ESPN’s Marc Raimondi that O’Malley had trace amounts of Ostarine in two of his recent tests that followed two negative tests earlier in the year.

The promotion is seeking a replacement opponent for Marlon Vera, who was scheduled to face O’Malley at UFC 239.