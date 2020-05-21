The sounds of the UFC

The UFC Saskatoon event scheduled for June 20th at SaskTel Centre has been officially cancelled by the promotion.

Citing current national and provincial restrictions on public gatherings and travel, the UFC says it looks forward to returning with an event in the near future.

A main event was never announced for the card, but a few fights had been finalized for the event.

Gillian Robertson was scheduled to face Brazilian flyweight Taila Santos and Marc-Andre Barriault was set to take on Oskar Piechota.

This would have been the UFC’s first Canadian stop of 2020.