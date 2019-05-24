Heavyweight Justin Willis has been released from the UFC, a company official confirmed on Friday.

Willis was undefeated in the promotion and ranked in the division’s top 10 up until his March loss to Curtis Blaydes in Nashville.

Blaydes, Willis’ highest-ranked opponent to date, thoroughly dominated with his strong wrestling acumen en route to a unanimous decision win (30-27, 30-26, 30-25).

Willis’ name mysteriously disappeared from the UFC rankings two weeks ago, raising questions about his status with the company.

According to a source, Willis turned down a bout against Walt Harris on July 20 in San Antonio because he was unsure he would be able to make the 266-pound heavyweight limit by that date.

Harris discussed the proposed fight on a podcast appearance posted Thursday.

“He had a chance to fight me on July 20, they offered him the contract and he told them he couldn’t make weight in two months,” Harris told Adam Hunter on the MMA Roasted Podcast. “And so they cut him. He’s a coward. He’s all talk, no game.”

Despite competing in the UFC’s heaviest weight class, the weight cut is not an easy one for Willis.

Willis was forced to withdraw from his bout against Marcin Tybura the day before UFC 208 in February of 2017 due to complications involving his weight cut.

“I did everything I could to make weight for the fight this weekend but due to the short notice my body shut down during the weight cut and the UFC doctors wouldn't clear me to fight,” Willis posted that day on Facebook.

Willis was ranked in the division’s top 15 at the time of his release after accruing a 4-1 record during his time in the UFC.