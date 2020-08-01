UFC fighter Gerald Meerschaert confirmed on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been pulled from his Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan fight against Ed Herman.

Tested positive for Covid so fights off. Feel healthy and will do everything I can to keep it that way and keep those around me safe. — Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) August 1, 2020

Meerschaert confirmed the diagnoses on Twitter and added that he feels healthy and will do everything he can to keep it that way and keep those around him safe.

The 32-year-old was looking to bounce back from a first-round, TKO loss to Ian Heinisch at UFC 250 in June.

Meerschaert had earned a win in his previous fight against Deron Winn at UFC 248.

The card is expected to proceed with nine fights.