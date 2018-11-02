LAS VEGAS — Peter Uihlein birdied five of the last seven holes for a 5-under 66 and a two-stroke lead Friday in the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open.

Uihlein got to 13-under 129 at TPC Summerlin, a day after opening with a 63. Robert Streb and Whee Kim were tied second, and Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer and Harold Varner were another stroke back.

Jordan Spieth had two late birdies in a 68 to get to 8 under in his season debut. Playing for the first time since the Ryder Cup, he making his first career start in a domestic fall event

Uihlein was even par for the round through 11 holes, making a bogey on the par-4 second and a birdie on the par-4 fourth. On the back nine, he birdied Nos. 12-14, 16 and 18.

Kim shot 65, DeChambeau, Streb and Ancer 66, and Varner 67.