ABERDEEN, Scotland — Canada improved to 4-0 at the world mixed curling championship with an 8-6 win over Hong Kong on Tuesday.

The Winnipeg-based rink, skipped by Colin Kurz, scored six points in the final four ends to rally from a 5-2 deficit against Hong Kong skip Jason Chang.

"With the team being so positive out on the ice, it was easy to come back from (giving up three in the first end) even if we were down," said third Meghan Walter. "Then giving up the other steal and being down three again, we just knew we had to fight back again."

Canada, which also features second Brendan Bilawka and lead Sara Oliver, tied it at 5-5 with three in the fifth.

Hong Kong was held to one in the sixth before Canada responded with a deuce in seven and a steal in the final frame to seal it.

"Getting these kind of wins under our belts is always a good thing. You can't expect to have every perfect game so we always need to have those tough ones to fight back in because without those we're not going to learn from them," Walter said.

Canada faces Nigeria on Wednesday.

The top three teams from each of the five eight-team pools will advance to the single-elimination playoffs on Friday. The fourth-place team with the best draw shot challenge accumulated throughout the event will earn the final spot in the 16-team playoffs.

The semifinals and gold- and bronze-medal games will both be played on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2019.