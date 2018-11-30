Finding sleepers who are on a hot streak can be next to impossible. After all, players who start producing tend to quickly disappear from the waiver wire. Luckily, there are still some forwards who have maintained low ownership despite recent success.

Alex Tuch , Golden Knights (22.2 per cent)

The Vegas Golden Knights haven’t been playing out of their minds quite like last year, but they’re still a force to be reckoned with and Alex Tuch is a key cog. The team has won five straight to go along with a 7-3 record over their last 10 games. Tuch is in the midst of his sophomore season and has eight goals and 20 points through 19 games. He’s also racked up seven multi-point games already and three of those performances have occurred in the last week. He’s been playing on the second line with Max Pacioretty and Cody Eakin and the trio has shown incredible chemistry so far. Tuch also sees time on the top power-play unit. He’s establishing himself as a player who should be rostered in all formats until further notice.

Brady Tkachuk , Senators (22.4 per cent)

Rookies who can be added and relied upon are worth their weight in gold, making Brady Tkachuk a 24-karat piece. For a player who recently missed nearly three weeks with a leg injury, he sure looks explosive. He’s on a potent second line featuring Colin White and the red-hot Mark Stone and is firmly entrenched on the top power play. Ottawa sits dead last in the league in goal against (107); however, they’re also fourth in goals for (92). The opportunity will be there and Tkachuk can do it all. Through 15 games he has nine goals, 16 points, 47 shots and 17 penalty minutes. It’s incredible that less than a quarter of fantasy owners have caught on to him.

Zach Parise , Wild (43.1 per cent)

There’s nothing more satisfying than seeing old stars put it together for one more season, and that seems to be happening to Zach Parise. The 34-year-old is currently scoring at just shy of a point-per-game pace – something he hasn’t done since the 2009-10 season. He’s had a hard time staying healthy, but the talent and production is very apparent when he’s in the lineup. He hasn’t played a full 82-game season since 2011-12, but he also doesn’t seem to have any nagging ailments or minutes restrictions. The Wild’s top line features Parise skating with Mikko Koivu and Nino Niederreiter, so he’s stepped right back in as a key piece of the offence. He’s also on the second power-play unit along with his linemates and the scorching Matt Dumba. Parise has 12 goals and 22 points through 24 games so far, including a goal in five of his past six contests. At that rate, you should give him a chance despite the injury risk.