After going undrafted at the 2019 NBA Draft, Sagaba Konate will get his chance to make an NBA roster.

According to a report from Michael Scotto of The Athletic, the West Virginia forward Konate has agreed to a deal with the Toronto Raptors as an undrafted free agent.

The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a deal with Sagaba Konate (West Virginia), a league source told @TheAthleticNBA. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 21, 2019

Signing as an undrafted free agent will not guarantee him a roster spot, but it will give him the opportunity to showcase himself in the NBA Summer League. If he impresses, he could join the Raptors officially or be optioned to their D-League team the Raptors 905.

Current Raptors and NBA Champions Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell and Pascal Siakam all got their start with the Raptors 905.

Born in Mali, the Mountaineers all-time leading shot blocker (191) averaged 8 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per game during his time in Morgantown.