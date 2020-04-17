North Carolina freshman Cole Anthony is entering the 2020 NBA Draft, the player announced on his social media accounts on Friday.

"Throughout my time at UNC I was humbled, challenged and always proud to be a Tar Heel," Anthony said in a statement. "I want to thank Coach [Roy] Williams and the entire coaching staff for giving me an opportunity of a lifetime and pushing me every day. Thank you Tar Heel Nation for embracing me with open arms from the moment I stepped on campus and sticking by us through a tough season. My teammates -- my brothers -- we were together in the trenches. You made me better every day and helped me grow as a basketball player and as a man.

"I am excited to announce the next step in my journey and declare for the 2020 NBA Draft. While no one truly knows what the next few months will look like, I'm ready for whatever God has in store."

Anthony, projected by many to be a lottery pick in the draft, missed seven weeks of his only season with the Tar Heels with various injuries and underwent arthroscopic knee surgery.

Antony led the Tar Heels with an average of 18.5 points per game and four assists.