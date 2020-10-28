This weekend's Wisconsin-Nebraska game is off.

The University of Wisconsin announced Wednesday they are pausing all team-related activities for at least seven days due to COVID-19.

“The Wisconsin football team will pause all team-related activities for at least seven days due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Badgers program. The team’s scheduled game against Nebraska on Saturday will not be played, the school said in a statement.

"As of Wednesday morning (Oct. 28), a total of 12 people within the Wisconsin football program had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past five days. That figure includes six student-athletes and six staff members, including head coach Paul Chryst."

More to come.