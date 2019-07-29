3h ago
US defender Dest makes Ajax debut
Defender Sergiño Dest, a member of the U.S. team at this year's Under-20 World Cup, has made his competitive debut for Ajax.
The Canadian Press
The 18-year-old started at left back and moved to left wing later Saturday when Ajax beat PSV Eindhoven 2-0 in the Dutch Super Cup at Amsterdam.
Dest was born in the Netherlands to a Surinamese-American father and a Dutch mother. He joined the Ajax youth academy in 2012 and most often has been used at right back.
