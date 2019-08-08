NBA free agent Carmelo Anthony wanted to play for the United States at next month's FIBA World Cup, but his request was declined by USA Basketball, according to Sports Illustrated.

USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo says Anthony, 35, requested an opportunity to play for the Americans in China through a representative, however, USA Basketball wanted to go a different direction.

“I love Carmelo,” Colangelo told Sports Illustrated. “He made a great contribution. He was a very good international player. But for where we are and what we’re doing, that conceivably could have been a distraction. I understand why the request was made. He’s trying to reestablish himself. I think that has to be done in the [NBA].”

The 10-time All-Star played in just 10 games with the Houston Rockets last season after averaging a career low 16.2 points per game over 78 contests with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017-18.

Anthony helped the United States capture three straight Olympic gold medals in 2008, 2012 and 2016 and also has a bronze medal from 2004.