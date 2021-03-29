USA Hockey is expected to name Stan Bowman of the Chicago Blackhawks as the general manager of the 2022 American Olympic team in a press conference on Wednesday, according to TSN's Frank Seravalli.

Seravalli adds that Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin will be named as an assistant, among others.

The 47-year-old Bowman has won three Stanley Cups as general manager of the Blackhawks since he took over the role from Dale Tallon in 2009. In December, Bowman was promoted to president of hockey operations.

The United States men's team made the quarterfinals at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea when NHL players were not playing. They finished fourth in 2014 in Sochi, Russia, the last time NHLers competed.