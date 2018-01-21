Jim Johannson, USA Hockey executive and general manager of the 2018 U.S. men’s hockey team passed away at the age of 53 on Sunday, the organization announced.

We are devastated to announce that USA Hockey's Jim Johannson passed away early this morning. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his entire family. JJ will be greatly missed, but always remembered for his immensely positive impact both on & off the ice. https://t.co/dOHdw6WjwP pic.twitter.com/lJcHMAuEjY — USA Hockey (@usahockey) January 21, 2018

“We are beyond shocked and profoundly saddened,” Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey said in a statement. “As accomplished as Jim was in hockey, he was the absolute best, most humble, kind and caring person you could ever hope to meet.”

“His impact on our sport and more importantly the people and players in our sport have been immeasurable. Our condolences go out to his entire family, but especially to his loving wife Abby and their young daughter Ellie.”

The hockey world has lost a very good man and, like so many others who knew Jim Johansson of @usahockey, I’ve lost a very good friend. This is just heartbreaking. https://t.co/iS1lSGQQI4 — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) January 21, 2018

Johannson joined USA Hockey in 2000, prior to that, he was the GM of the Twin Cities Vulcans, a Jr. A team based in Bloomington, Minnesota.

The Rochester, Minnesota native held many positions with USA Hockey, including manager of international activities and U.S. Olympic Committee relations, senior director of hockey operations and assistant executive director of hockey operations.

Spoke with him recently at NHL Board meetings. Shocking news. Deepest condolences. @usahockey https://t.co/Maj1AUXINu — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 21, 2018

Johannson helped the program capture 64 medals in major international competition, including 34 gold, 19 silver and 11 bronze.

“Jim’s positive influence was enormous and will be felt for generations to come,” USA Hockey president Jim Smith said in a statement. “He was widely respected across the world and his genuine nature helped advance our sport in so many ways.”

“Today, we are a medal contender every time we put a team on the ice for international competition, and he played a major role in helping us get to that point. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his entire family. It’s a sad day for all of us.”

Utterly shocked. Makes zero sense. Sincerest condolences to JJ's family and the entire @usahockey family. https://t.co/8BmxnNWZBl — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 21, 2018

Johannson was selected in the seventh round, 130th overall of the 1982 NHL Entry Draft by the Hartford Whalers and appeared in 374 games in the International Hockey League.

Just a quality guy. Big loss for hockey. Thoughts to his family and everyone at USA Hockey. — James Duthie (@tsnjamesduthie) January 21, 2018

He also played for the USA at the 1988 and 1992 Olympics and the 1992 World Championship.