USA Hockey has unveiled the roster that will take part in the 2021 IIHF men's World Championship in Riga, Latvia from May 21 - June 6.

The roster includes three goaltenders, nine defencemen and 14 forwards.

The youngest player on the roster is 18-year-old Matty Beniers, a top prospect for the 2021 NHL Draft.

Team USA will be coached by former NHL coach Jack Capuano with Nate Leaman and Adam Nightingale with Kevin Reiter (goaltending coach) and Mike King (video coach).

Ten players are making their IIHF world championship debut including Colin Blackwell, Brian Boyle, Conor Garland, Connor Mackey, Trevor Moore, Eric Robinson, Kevin Rooney, Matt Roy, Ryan Shea and Matt Tennyson.

"We’re excited with the roster we have and look forward to the world championship," said Chris Drury, general manager of the 2021 U.S. Men's National Team and also the president and general manager of the New York Rangers. "It’s a unique year and we appreciate the dedication and commitment of everyone. We really like our team and our goal, like every other team our country puts on the ice, is to bring home a gold medal."

Full roster:

Goaltenders: Jake Oettinger, Cal Petersen, Anthony Stolarz

Defencemen: Adam Clendening, Matt Hellickson , Zac Jones, Connor Mackey, Matt Roy, Ryan Shea, Matt Tennyson, Chris Wideman, Christian Wolanin

Forwards: Justin Abdelkader, Matty Beniers, Colin Blackwell, Brian Boyle, Sasha Chmelevski, Ryan Donato, Jack Drury, Conor Garland, Kevin Labanc, Trevor Moore, Jason Robertson, Eric Robinson, Kevin Rooney, Tage Thompson