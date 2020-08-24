Bolt confirms he is postive for COVID-19

Usain Bolt announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Stay Safe my ppl 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020

The sprinter also said he is asymptomatic and is self-isolating after having his test on Saturday.

"Be safe out there," Bolt told his followers in the video he posted announcing his diagnosis.

