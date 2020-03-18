The USHL has cancelled the rest of their 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the organization announced on Wednesday. The season was initially postponed on March 12. The decision was made unanimously by the USHL's board of directors.

USHL Cancels Remainder of Season Due to COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/8PKWH4diCC — USHL (@USHL) March 18, 2020

“This decision was not an easy one to make, but was a necessity in order to keep our athletes, staffs and fans in all 16 of our communities safe amid this international health risk,” USHL President Tom Garrity said in a release. “While we believe our product is the best junior hockey that fans can view, we also understand the health of our athletes, employees, fans and communities is more important during this time.”

The USHL plans to announce their season awards in the coming weeks.