2h ago
Jazz's Clarkson fined $25,000 by NBA
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for making contact with a game official Thursday night in the Jazz's 106-95 home loss to the Phoenix Suns.
The Canadian Press
The incident occurred early in the second quarter.
Clarkson is averaging 16.5 points and 22.6 minutes this season.