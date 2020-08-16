Mike Conley has left the NBA bubble and returned to Columbus, Ohio for the birth of his son, the Utah Jazz announced on Sunday.

Mike Conley update:



Mike departed Orlando this morning and returned to Columbus, Ohio for the birth of his son. — utahjazz (@utahjazz) August 16, 2020

The point guard will not play in Game 1 of the team's upcoming playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. His status for the reminder of the playoffs is currently unknown.

The move shouldn't come to a surprise for anyone, as Conley announced via Instagram last month that the NBA bubble "won't keep me from" the birth of his third child with his wife, Mary Peluso.

In 47 games this season, the 32-year-old averaged 14.4 points and 4.4 assists per game.