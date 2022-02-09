Toronto-born Nickeil Alexander-Walker is on the move again.

Only a day after being dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the deal that sent C.J. McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans, Alexander-Walker is being sent to the Utah Jazz in a deal that also includes the San Antonio Spurs, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Utah Jazz are acquiring guard Portland’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Spurs’ Juancho Hernangomez in a three-way deal, sources tell ESPN. The Spurs gets guard Tomas Satoransky and a second-round pick, and the Blazers get Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a second-round pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2022

Joining Alexander-Walker in Salt Lake City will be Juancho Hernangomez. The Spurs receive Tomas Satoransky, who was also traded to the Blazers on Tuesday, and a second-round pick, while Portland receives the injured Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a second-round selection.

Alexander-Walker, 23, is in his third NBA season out of Virginia Tech. In 50 games with the Pelicans, he was averaging 12.8 points on .375 shooting, 3.3 boards and 2.8 assists over 26.3 minutes a night. He is the cousin of Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Hernangomez, 26, joins his third team this season. He had appeared in five games for the Spurs after a trade from the Boston Celtics last month that also included the Denver Nuggets. With the Spurs, Hernangomez had just 51 minutes of playing time. A native of Madrid, Hernangomez is in his sixth NBA season, after also having played for the Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Satoransky, 30, appeared in 32 games for the Pelicans this season, averaging 15.0 minutes a night. The Prague native spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Bulls following three with the Washington Wizards.

The Adelaide-born Ingles was in his eighth NBA season, all coming with the Jazz. The team's all-time leader in made three-point shots, Ingles tore his ACL late last month in a game against the T-Wolves. The 34-year-old Ingles expressed interest in continuing his NBA career following his recovery.