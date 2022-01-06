Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday have both entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, their respective teams announced on Thursday.

Gobert’s Jazz are scheduled to face the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Friday.

Injury report:



OUT - Joe Ingles (Health & Safety Protocols)



OUT - Rudy Gobert (Health & Safety Protocols)



OUT - Mike Conley (Right Knee Injury Recovery)



OUT - Bojan Bogdanovic (Left Middle Finger Sprain)



OUT - Donovan Mitchell (Left Low Back Strain) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 6, 2022

The 29-year-old has appeared in 37 games this season and has averaged 15.5 points, and a league leading 15.1 rebounds in 32.1 minutes per game.

Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 prior to a March 11, 2020 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which led the NBA to postpone the contest and eventually shut down the season.

Holiday is listed as out for Friday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The 31-year-old has appeared in 33 games this season for the Bucks and has posted 18.4 points and 6.7 assists in 33.2 minutes per game.