Santee, California — It seemed like Preston Valder could do no wrong on Tuesday at Carlton Oaks Golf Club in Santee, California, opening his week with a bogey-free 65 to take a one-stroke lead over Sebastian Crampton into the second round.

No stranger to the Carlton Oaks fairways (Valder finished T2 at the same qualifying event in 2017), the UCLA alum navigated the course near-flawlessly, making five birdies and an eagle while playing the four par-5s in a combined 5-under par.

“I had a really good day on the greens with the putter and drove it well most of the day,” said Valder. “It’s a tough golf course, so I stayed patient out there and just tried to take it one shot at a time.”

Playing 11 events on the Mackenzie Tour in 2017, Valder struggled to find consistency, finishing the year in 94th place on the Order of Merit with his best finish coming at the season-opening Freedom 55 Financial Open, where he finished T20.

“The Tour definitely helps, having played all of those four-day events, it really prepares you for big tournaments,” said the 25-year old. “More importantly, I’ve gone through these Q-schools a few times, so I know what to expect and I know it’s a long week. We’re only through one day, so I have three more to keep it going.”

Valder was one of only two players in the field to avoid a bogey on Tuesday, with the other being Sebastian Crampton, Valder’s closest chaser at 6-under.

John Mlikotic was the low Canadian after the first day of action, making four birdies en-route to an opening-round 70.