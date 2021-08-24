Valtteri Filppula is heading overseas after 16 seasons in the NHL.

A free agent this summer after spending the past two years with the Detroit Red Wings, Filppula signed with Switzerland's Genève-Servette HC on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old had six goals and 15 points in 38 games with the Red Wings last season. He had six goals and 21 points in 70 games with the Red Wings in 2019-20, the first season of his two-year, $6 million contract with the team.

𝗩𝗮𝗹𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶 𝗙𝗶𝗹𝗽𝗽𝘂𝗹𝗮 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝗮 𝗹𝗲 𝟰𝗲̀𝗺𝗲 𝗲́𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿 ✍️



Le Genève-Servette Hockey Club est heureux d’annoncer la signature de Valtteri Filppula (37 ans) pour la saison 21-22.



L’attaquant finlandais arrive ce vendredi à Genève ⤵https://t.co/c78zE2frjn — Genève-Servette HC (@officialGSHC) August 24, 2021

A veteran of 1,056 NHL games, Filppula has 197 goals and 530 points over his career with the Red Wings, Tampa Bay Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders.