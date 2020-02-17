Tyler Toffoli is heading to Vancouver.

Toffoli has been traded to the Vancouver Canucks. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 18, 2020

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, Toffoli has been traded to the Vancouver Canucks.

No salary retained by the Kings on Toffoli ($4.6 M AAV) because there's an NHL player in the return package which makes the money work. The Kings are getting a pick, a prospect and NHL player plus another conditional pick if Toffoli re-signs with Van — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 18, 2020

"No salary retained by the Kings on Toffoli ($4.6 million AAV) because there's an NHL player in the return package which makes the money work. The Kings are getting a pick, a prospect and NHL player plus another conditional pick if Toffoli re-signs with Vancouver," tweeted TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun following the deal.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports the player heading back to L.A. is forward Tim Schaller.

Tim Schaller is apparently the NHL player going back the other way. https://t.co/nwNhRgNgY1 — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 18, 2020

Toffoli, 27, was the No. 6 player on TSN's Trade Bait Board at the time of the deal.

In 58 games this season for the Kings, Toffoli has 18 goals and 16 assists for 34 points. This was his eighth season in L.A. after being drafted No. 47 overall in the second round of the 2010 NHL Draft.

His three-year deal is set to expire at the end of the season, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Meanwhile, Schaller has five goals and one assist in 51 games for the Canucks so far this season. The Kings will be his third NHL organization as he's also spent time with the Buffalo Sabres.