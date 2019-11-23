3h ago
Canucks' Edler suffers injury in win
Vancouver Canucks' defenceman Alexander Edler left his team's game against the Washington Capitals with an upper-body injury and did not return.
TSN.ca Staff
Vancouver Canucks' defenceman Alexander Edler left his team's 2-1 shootout victory over the Washington Capitals with an upper-body injury and did not return.
Edler may have suffered the injury when Capitals' forward Travis Boyd's skate came up and hit the 33-year old Edler in the right arm following a collision.
Prior to Saturday's game, Edler played 23 games for Vancouver, recording 15 points while leading the Canucks with 24:48 minutes per game.