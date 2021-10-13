Canucks Ice Chips: Miller shifts to the wing beside Pettersson

The Vancouver Canucks will be without winger Brock Boeser for their season-opening game against the Edmonton OIlers, head coach Travis Green confirmed.

Green also said that Thatcher Demko will get the start in net for the Canucks.

Boeser was on ice for Wednesday's gameday skate, but did not take part in line rushes.

Canucks general manager Jim Benning said earlier this week Boeser was considered day-to-day.

The 24-year-old scored 23 goals and added 26 assists over 56 games with the Canucks last season, his fifth in Vancouver.