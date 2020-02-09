Brock Boeser will be out "a little bit," with an upper-body injury he suffered Saturday night in the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 loss to the Calgary Flames, head coach Travis Green announced.

Coach Green said Boeser will be out "a little bit," adding that the #Canucks will know more tomorrow. — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 9, 2020

Green said,"He's going to be out, I don't know how long...We'll know more [Sunday]."

Boeser went straight to the room after getting tangled up In the neutral zone, early in the third period.

The 22-year-old has 16 goals and 45 points in 55 games this season.