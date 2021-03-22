The Vancouver Canucks have claimed forward Travis Boyd off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Boyd had three goals and five assists in 20 games for the Leafs this season. He is the second Leafs player to be claimed off waiver by the Canucks this month, joining Jimmy Vesey.

The 27-year-old was in his first season with the Maple Leafs. He played the past three years with the Washington Capitals and has 11 goals and 28 assists in 105 career games.

Boyd carries a $700,000 cap hit and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.