Vancouver Canucks defenceman Chris Tanev is week-to-week with a lower body injury, the team announced on Wednesday.

Tanev was ruled out of Tuesday’s victory over the New York Islanders in the third period.

The 30-year-old has appeared in 69 games this season for the Canucks and has two goals and 18 assists with a plus-4.