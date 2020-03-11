1h ago
Canucks' Tanev week-to-week with LBI
Vancouver Canucks defenceman Chris Tanev is week-to-week with a lower body injury, the team announced on Wednesday. Tanev was ruled out of Tuesday’s victory over the New York Islanders in the third period.
TSN.ca Staff
The 30-year-old has appeared in 69 games this season for the Canucks and has two goals and 18 assists with a plus-4.