The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired forward Adam Gaudette from the Vancouver Canucks, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun. The Canucks will get forward Matthew Highmore back in the deal, according to TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli.

The 24-year-old Gaudette has appeared in 33 games this season for the Canucks and scored four goals with three assists.

Gaudette spent parts of four seasons with the Canucks after the team selected him 149th overall in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

The Braintree, Massachusetts native will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

Highmore has played in 24 games this year for the Blackhawks and has two assists.

The 25-year-old has 73 games of NHL experience and has four goals and six assists.