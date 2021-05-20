Alex Edler isn't ready to hang his skates up just yet.

The 35-year-old Vancouver Canucks defenceman says he intends to play next season in what would be his 15th NHL campaign.

Alex Edler, 35, says he is going to play next season. #Canucks — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) May 20, 2021

Edler spoke to the media at the Canucks' end-of-season availability after finishing their season on Wednesday with a 6-2 loss to the Calgary Flames.

In 52 games this season, Edler had eight assists and averaged 20:54 of ice time a night. Edler just played the final year of a two-year, $12 million contract, making him an impending unrestricted free agent.

A native of Ostersund, Sweden, Edler conceded that this season - one where the Canucks were sidelined for 24 days to a COVID outbreak on the team - was a taxing one.

"We lost some key players in the offseason last year and had some new guys and it was tough not to have a preseason to play together. It took us a while to get going," Alex Edler summarizing a disappointing season. #Canucks — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) May 20, 2021

"We lost some key players in the offseason last year and had some new guys and it was tough not to have a preseason to play together," Edler said (via Thomas Drance of The Athletic). "It took us a while to get going."

Originally taken in the third round of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft, Edler has spent the entirety of his NHL career with the Canucks.

His 925 games played are fourth-most in team history and most among defencemen. Edler's 409 career points are 10th all-time in franchise history and most among Canucks blueliners.