Canucks F Goldobin signs with CSKA Moscow
Vancouver Canucks forward Nikolay Goldobin signed a two-year contract with CSKA Moscow of the KHL on Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
Goldobin posted 19 goals and 50 points in 51 games with AHL's Utica Comets this season. He was without a point in one game with the Canucks.
The 24-year-old, who was scheduled for restricted free agency this year, appeared in 63 games with the Canucks last season, registering seven goals and a career-high 37 points. A first-round pick of the San Jose Sharks in 2014, Goldobin was acquired by Vancouver in 2017 in a deal that saw forward Jannik Hansen traded to the Sharks.
Goldobin's new contract will begin next season.