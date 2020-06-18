Canucks 3-in-3: Could Ferland be ready to face the Wild?

Vancouver Canucks forward Nikolay Goldobin signed a two-year contract with CSKA Moscow of the KHL on Thursday.

CSKA signed a two-year contract with Nikolay Goldobin. The past 5 seasons the 24-year-old forward spent in the NHL (19 G, 46 Pts, 125 GP) and in the AHL (68 G, 170 Pts, 190 GP) pic.twitter.com/IC0NgBwqwX — KHL (@khl_eng) June 18, 2020

Goldobin posted 19 goals and 50 points in 51 games with AHL's Utica Comets this season. He was without a point in one game with the Canucks.

The 24-year-old, who was scheduled for restricted free agency this year, appeared in 63 games with the Canucks last season, registering seven goals and a career-high 37 points. A first-round pick of the San Jose Sharks in 2014, Goldobin was acquired by Vancouver in 2017 in a deal that saw forward Jannik Hansen traded to the Sharks.

Goldobin's new contract will begin next season.