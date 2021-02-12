The Vancouver Canucks saw their losing skid extended to six games with Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames and remain winless in the month of February.

Thursday's loss came despite outshooting the Flames 34-26, with Jacob Markstrom standing tall to keep his former team at bay.

"It's frustrating," centre Elias Pettersson said after the loss. "Everyone in our group, everyone in the locker room just wants to win a game and get back at it because we know what we're capable of but like I said it's not going our way right now but we'll figure it out."

The Canucks have failed to record a point since a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 30. Thursday's loss marked their first on home ice of the skid after dropping all five games on their last road trip.

Head coach Travis Green expressed optimism after the team's latest loss, chalking the defeat up to bad bounces.

"As much as you hate losing our guys are smart enough to know they played a pretty good hockey game," Green said.

"They know if we bring that came to the table, you're going to win more than you lose. You're not gonna win every game when you play well, that's just the way the league is, the league is too good. But I'm comfortable our guys know that if they bring that type of effort, good things are gonna happen."

Thursday's games marked the first of four straight between the two teams, with Vancouver playing host again Saturday and Monday before one game in Calgary. Vancouver (6-11) is now three points back of the Flames (7-5-1) for fifth in the North Division with four more games played.