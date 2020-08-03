1h ago
Canucks forward Ferland fined $5K
Vancouver Canucks forward Micheal Ferland has been fined $5,000 for an incident with the Minnesota Wild bench Sunday night according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Wild 3, Canucks 0
Vancouver Canucks forward Micheal Ferland has been fined $5,000 for an incident with the Minnesota Wild bench Sunday night according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
$5000 fine for Ferland.— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) August 3, 2020
Micheal Ferland spear on #mnwild bench. pic.twitter.com/MdFRyCyg7Q— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) August 3, 2020
It is the maximum monetary penalty allowed under the current collective bargaining agreement.
During Minnesota's 3-0 victory Sunday night, Ferland's stick was grabbed by a member of the Wild and Ferland responded with a spear.
Ferland was also involved in a fight with Minnesota's Marcus Foligno Sunday night.
In 14 games with the Canucks this season, the 28-year-old had one goal and four assists.
The two teams will be in action once again on Tuesday evening.