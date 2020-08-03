Vancouver Canucks forward Micheal Ferland has been fined $5,000 for an incident with the Minnesota Wild bench Sunday night according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

It is the maximum monetary penalty allowed under the current collective bargaining agreement.

During Minnesota's 3-0 victory Sunday night, Ferland's stick was grabbed by a member of the Wild and Ferland responded with a spear.

Ferland was also involved in a fight with Minnesota's Marcus Foligno Sunday night.

In 14 games with the Canucks this season, the 28-year-old had one goal and four assists.

The two teams will be in action once again on Tuesday evening.