There are differing fortunes for a pair of injured Vancouver Canucks forwards.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reports that while Micheal Ferland has been cleared to skate, Josh Leivo remains sidelined.

#Canucks Michael Ferland will begin skating at the #Jets facility once it opens. He’s gone through testing & has been cleared to skate. No symptoms & believes he’s close to being ready to play. IF progress continues through training camp the expectation is he will play vs Wild — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) June 8, 2020

Ferland, 28, signed a four-year deal with the Canucks in the offseason, but has been limited to just 14 games this season with concussion issues. He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 30, returned for two games in December and was once again placed on long-term IR on Dec. 14.

Lalji reports that Ferland is currently not experiencing any symptoms and is expected to skate at the Winnipeg Jets facility once it reopens. Should the progress continue through the Canucks' camp, the expectation is that he will be available in the series against the Minnesota Wild.

In his shortened season, Ferland had a goal and four assists for the Canucks in 2019.

Less optimism surrounding Josh Leivo (fractured knee cap). Still doing rehab, injury is taking longer than expected. Unlikely he’ll be ready for the start of training camp in July. The pending UFA may not be ready until next season. #Canucks — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) June 8, 2020

Leivo, 27, incurred a fractured patella during a late-December game against the Vegas Golden Knights. The initial prognosis was a recovery time of two-to-three months, but his rehab is taking longer than expected and it's unlikely that he will be ready for a July training camp.

Leivo, in his second season with the team after a trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs, had seven goals and 12 assists in 36 games this season. He is to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

With a final roster size for the league's return yet to be officially agreed upon, the Canucks have submitted a list of 11 players (10 skaters and a goalie) as potential members of a taxi squad in case of injuries or illness.

#Canucks meanwhile submitted a list of 10 skaters & a goalie to #NHL as potential black aces yesterday: DiPietro, D: Brisebois, Chatfield, Juolevi, Raferty, Sautner. F: Bailey, Boucher, Graovac, Lind, BAERTSCHI. All with NHL contracts. No final word from league on roster size yet — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) June 8, 2020

The players submitted were goaltender Michael DiPietro, forwards Sven Baertschi, Kole Lind, Justin Bailey, Tyler Graovac and Reid Boucher and defencemen Guillaume Brisebois, Brogan Rafferty, Olli Juolevi, Ashton Sautner and Jalen Chatfield.

All 11 players are on NHL contracts.