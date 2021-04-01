The NHL announced Thursday that Vancouver Canucks games have been postponed through Tuesday, April 6 as a result of two Canucks players and a member of the coaching staff being in the league's COVID protocols.

Pending test results, it is expected the Canucks will resume their schedule on Thursday, April 8 with a return to practice not occurring before April 6.

Defenceman Travis Hamonic and forward Adam Gaudette were listed on the NHL's COVID list on April 1.

TSN respects the health privacy rights of athletes, and our editorial policy prohibits the reporting of health information surrounding COVID-19 unless confirmed by the athlete, their representative, or organization.