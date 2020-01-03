45m ago
Canucks' Markstrom to replace Fleury at ASG
Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom has been named to the 2020 NHL All-Star game in St. Louis, replacing Vegas Golden Knights netminder Marc-Andre Fleury.
TSN.ca Staff
The Golden Knights said on Twitter that the team and Fleury decided he will pass on the invitation this year.
Markstrom, 29, will suit up for Team Pacific. In 28 games this season, he has a 14-11-3 record with a .917 save percentage and 2.72 GAA. He joins teammate Elias Pettersson in being named to the All-Star game and is the sixth Canucks goaltender to be named to an All-Star game roster and the first since Roberto Luongo in 2009.