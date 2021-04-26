The Vancouver Canucks announced that goaltender Thatcher Demko will not dress in Monday evening's game against the Ottawa Senators and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Braden Holtby will get the start in net for the Canucks with 20-year-old Arturs Silovs, a sixth-round pick in 2019, serving as his backup.

Silovs is backing up, Demko is not available (lower body injury, day-to-day). pic.twitter.com/KFftvtwvWX — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 26, 2021

TSN's Farhan Lalji notes the injury to Demko came during the team's morning skate.

Demko, 25, has made one start since the Canucks' return to play from a lengthy COVID-related layoff. During Thursday night's 3-0 loss to the Sens, the San Diego native made 22 saves in his first action since Mar. 24.

In 26 games this season, Demko is 12-13-1 with a goals against average of 2.74 and a .917 save percentage.

Demko, in his fourth NHL season, heads into the first year of a five-year, $25 million deal with the 2021-2022 season.