A 21st player on the Vancouver Canucks tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday night, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

As of Tuesday, Eighteen of the 22 players on the Canucks' active roster were on the NHL's NHL's COVID protocol list.

The total number of players who have tested positive is now at 21 members of the Canucks, including the taxi squad players, while three coaches and one member of the team's support staff have also returned positive tests.

21 players total have tested positive, 3 coaches and 1 member of the Canucks support staff. They’re on the mend. Sources say 2 players who previously tested positive for Covid19 are among those who also tested positive for the variant. Family members remain an ongoing concern. https://t.co/CCrinatoK8 — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 7, 2021

Travis Boyd, Jalen Chatfield, Thatcher Demko, Alex Edler, Adam Gaudette, Travis Hamonic, Jayce Hawryluk, Nils Hoglander, Braden Holtby, Bo Horvat, Quinn Hughes, Zack MacEwen, Marc Michaelis, Tyler Motte, Tyler Myers, Antoine Roussel, Brandon Sutter, and Jake Virtanen were on the COVID protocol list Tuesday.

The Canucks have shut down operations since their game against the Calgary Flames last Wednesday was postponed just hours before puck drop.