What is next for Canucks after game postponements?

There are a number of additional positive COVID-19 cases among the Vancouver Canucks, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Tough news in Vancouver. A number of additional positive Covid19 cases among the Canucks. Multiple players and staff. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 2, 2021

To further clarify. At this point 8 players, total, and 1 staff member have tested positive. https://t.co/pQP62rmlix — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 2, 2021

Dreger reports eight players total and one staff member have tested positive.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun adds the Canucks got more test results Thursday night and discovered the six additional cases to reach the eight total.

Canucks got more test results around 5:30 pm PT/8:30 pm ET last night and six more players had tested positive.

Obviously there's fear of more players testing positive today.

Wishing the Canucks the best here. Hockey isn't the priority right now. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 2, 2021

Vancouver had all their games through April 6 postponed as of Thursday night. They are currently scheduled to resume their season on April 8 against the Calgary Flames.

Defenceman Travis Hamonic and forward Adam Gaudette were listed on the NHL's COVID protocols list on April 1.

TSN respects the health privacy rights of athletes, and our editorial policy prohibits the reporting of health information surrounding COVID-19 unless confirmed by the athlete, their representative, or organization.