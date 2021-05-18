Canucks in talks with Sedin twins regarding potential roles with organization

The Vancouver Canucks are in talks with Henrik and Daniel Sedin regarding potential roles within the organization, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

With the speculation of changes within the Vancouver Canucks, I’m told Canucks ownership is involved in ongoing discussions with Henrik and Daniel Sedin about potential roles within the organization. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 18, 2021

Hearing the same. Significant roles for Sedins being discussed, but not top of the organization where they would be in charge of personnel decisions. Also not surprisingly, theres still a desire by ownership not to be paying Benning not to work, at this point. #Canucks @TSNHockey https://t.co/4dR5EiZzBP — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) May 18, 2021

TSN's Farhan Lalji reports there are significant roles for the Sedins being discussed, but not top of the organization roles where they would be in charge of personnel decisions.

"Also not surprisingly, there's still a desire by ownership not to be paying [general manager Jim] Benning not to work, at this point," Lalji tweets.

The Sedin twins both spent their 17-year NHL careers in Vancouver after being selected by the franchise second and third overall in the 1999 NHL Draft.

They rank first and second in all-time Canucks scoring and retired together following the 2017-18 season.

Henrik Sedin scored 240 goals and added 830 assists over 1,330 career games while Daniel Sedin tallied 393 goals and 648 assists over 1,306 games.

The Canucks wrap up their regular season on Wednesday against the Calgary Flames and currently sit last in the North Division with a 22-28-4 record.