1h ago
Ex-Canucks F Virtanen signs one-year deal in KHL
Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen has signed a one-year contract with Spartak Moscow of the KHL.
TSN.ca Staff
The Canucks bought out the 25-year-old forward in July. He was placed on leave on May 1 after being accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a women four years earlier. Virtanen denied the allegations, which have not been tested in court.
Virtanen had five goals in 38 games last season, a year after scoring a career-high 18 goals and 36 points in 69 games.
Selected sixth overall in the 2014 NHL Draft, Virtanen has 55 goals and 100 points in 317 games.