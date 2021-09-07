Johnson: Canucks parting ways with Virtanen made sense on many levels

Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen has signed a one-year contract with Spartak Moscow of the KHL.

The Canucks bought out the 25-year-old forward in July. He was placed on leave on May 1 after being accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a women four years earlier. Virtanen denied the allegations, which have not been tested in court.

🔴⚪ ХК «Спартак» Москва и канадский нападающий Джейк Виртанен подписали контракт на один сезон.



Виртанен - обладатель «золота» МЧМ и «бронзы» юниорского первенства мира в составе сборной Канады.



В NHL – 333 матча чемпионата и плей-офф, 103 очка (57+46) — Spartak Moscow (@spartak_hc) September 7, 2021

Virtanen had five goals in 38 games last season, a year after scoring a career-high 18 goals and 36 points in 69 games.

Selected sixth overall in the 2014 NHL Draft, Virtanen has 55 goals and 100 points in 317 games.