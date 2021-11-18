Benning on struggling Canucks: 'We're a fragile team right now'

Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning described his team as "fragile" amid a disappointing 5-10-2 start to the season.

Benning spoke Thursday after the Canucks saw their winless skid extended to five games with Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

"This is wearing on all of us, from ownership through the management team to the coaching staff to the players," Benning said. "We're a fragile team right now."

Benning, who has served as general manager of the team since 2014, called chants from fans calling for his firing at recent home games "upsetting." He added the team expected a better result to start the season after an off-season that included acquiring Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland.

Vancouver saw their penalty kill success rate drop to a league-worst 62.3 per cent in Wednesday's loss after the Avalanche converted on three of their five power plays.

“It’s not just the players. It’s the strategy involved in how we kill penalties," Benning said on the issue.

When asked specifically about head coach Travis Green's future, Benning said the Canucks are looking at all options as they try to avoid missing the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years.

“We’re looking at everything now. I’ve been working with the coaches. We’re talking to the agents. I’ve talked to other general managers," Benning said.

The Canucks have slipped to second-last in the Pacific Division, ahead of only the expansion Seattle Kraken.

"Some of our players need to regain their confidence to play up to their potential," Benning said. "We’re going to need to string a bunch of wins together to get back in it”

The Canucks will try again to snap their current skid on Friday against the Winnipeg Jets and complete their current three-game homestand against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.