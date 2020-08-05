The Vancouver Canucks announced Wednesday night that forward Micheal Ferland is "unfit to play" and will be out for the remainder of their series against the Minnesota Wild.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that after missing a good chunk of this season with issues related to a concussion, Ferland is now dealing with a similar ailment.

He has returned home to Manitoba, Dreger adds.

The 28-year-old did not record any points in Vancouver's first two games of the play-in round, though Ferland did draw a $5,000 fine for spearing Ryan Hartman of the Wild on Sunday. He was also involved in a fight in the same game.

In 14 games this season, Ferland had one goal and four assists in just under 10 minutes of ice time per game.