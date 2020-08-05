The Vancouver Canucks announced Wednesday night that forward Micheal Ferland is "unfit to play" and will be out for the remainder of their series against the Minnesota Wild.

#Canucks confirm that Micheal Ferland is 'unfit-to-play' for the remainder of the play-in series vs Minnesota. He has returned home and will be re-evaluated following the series. — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) August 6, 2020

After missing a good chunk of the 2019-2020 season with issues related to concussion, Micheal Ferland has returned to his home in Manitoba. Sources say he’s dealing with similar issues. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) August 6, 2020

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that after missing a good chunk of this season with issues related to a concussion, Ferland is now dealing with a similar ailment.

He has returned home to Manitoba, Dreger adds.

The 28-year-old did not record any points in Vancouver's first two games of the play-in round, though Ferland did draw a $5,000 fine for spearing Ryan Hartman of the Wild on Sunday. He was also involved in a fight in the same game.

In 14 games this season, Ferland had one goal and four assists in just under 10 minutes of ice time per game.